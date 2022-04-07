According to TBS TV and Kyodo News, the artist, whose real name is Moto Abiko, was found unconscious in his home near Tokyo, and the police confirmed his death.

A friendship developed between Abiko, born in 1934, and Hiroshi Fujimoto, who later painted the adventures of the world-famous robot cat “Doraemon”, known in Arabic as “Doraemon”, as reported by Agence France-Presse.

According to the French agency, the two young artists began collaborating under the pseudonym “Fujiko Fujio”, and they resided in an apartment in Tokyo with a number of the most prominent manga illustrators, including Osamu Tezuka, who is considered the true father of modern manga art.

One of the first works of the duo Fujiko Fujio is the adventures of Kyo Taro, a small ghost who lives with a family of humans.

The series achieved success in Japan and abroad, and an animated film based on it was shown in the United States, according to AFP.

Moto Abiko also worked as a soloist and created a number of manga characters, including The Adventures of the Ninja Hattori-kun.