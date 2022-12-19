Famous Iranian actress and women’s rights activist Taraneh Alidoosti was arrested on Saturday in Iranin connection with the protests.

Known for having acted in multiple films by filmmaker Asghar Farhadi,

Taraneh Alidoosti had expressed her support, on Instagram, for the demonstrations triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman, on September 16, after her arrest in Tehran by the morality police.

The actress, known for her work in Farhadi’s Oscar-winning film ‘The Client’, was arrested for her recent actions by posting “false information and content, and inciting chaos,” the Tasnim agency announced.

Read here: (Iran was expelled from the UN Women’s Commission)

Why was Taraneh Alidoosti arrested?

Alidoosti is an Iranian actress with wide international projection. She is now in prison for supporting the protests in favor of women.

On December 8, the 38-year-old actress had denounced the execution of Mohsen Shekari, hanged after being accused of “war against God”.

“Any international organization that looks at this bloodbath without reacting represents a shame for humanity,” he had written on his Instagram profile.

In November, he vowed to stay in his country, “pay the price” necessary to defend his rights, and stop working to support the families of those killed or detained during the protests.

Somayeh Mirshamsi, assistant director on the film ‘The Client’, assured that

Alidoosti had called her father to tell him that she was being held in Evin prison, run by the Intelligence Ministry in Tehran.

During the call, he asked his father to bring him medicine. Her family is “concerned” about her health, Mirshamsi wrote on Twitter.

According to the Oslo-based Iran Human Rights NGO, at least 469 people have died in the repression of the protests, and at least 14,000 have been detained.

Voices calling for his release

The Cannes Film Festival called on Monday for the “immediate release” of the Iranian actress. Through a statement released on social networks, the festival stressed the “firm condemnation” and “her full support” of her to Alidoosti.

“In solidarity with the peaceful fight that she maintains for the freedom and rights of women, the Cannes Film Festival shows her all its support,” said the French contest.

The general delegate of the festival, Thierry Frémaux, later ratified this position and assured that the intention of the festival is for the actress to know that Cannes is with her and, through the prestigious French event, “the entire international community”, as explained in statements to public radio FranceInfo.

Frémaux stressed that Alidoosti, being able to remain silent, did not stop committing himself to the demands in his country and that, since “he is so popular there”, he became “dangerous for the regime”.

“She is part of the people who stay in the country and who try to fight where they are. It is both formidable and worrying for her,” said the general delegate of the festival.

His arrest also sparked reactions on social media. Exiled actress Golshifteh Farahani posted a photo of herself with Alidoosti on Instagram, calling her “Iran’s brave actress” and demanding her release.

The photo was shared by former French soccer star Eric Cantona, with the hashtag “#freedom.”

The New York-based Center for Human Rights of Iran (CHRI) lamented that “women are detained and arrested in Iran for refusing to wear the mandatory hijab, including famous actresses such as

Taraneh Alidoosti”.

“The power of women terrifies the leaders of the Islamic Republic,” she added. Iranian justice reported on Saturday that “some figures and several celebrities”, including

Alidoosti, had been questioned or arrested after making “unsubstantiated comments about recent events and posting provocative material in support of street riots.”

More news

LAURA ALEJANDRA ALBARRACÍN RESTREPO

WRITING TRENDS

WITH INFORMATION FROM EFE AND AFP