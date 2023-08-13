Home page World

Hopelessly overcrowded: A famous Hollywood film set on Lake Como clearly puts a stop to the rush of holidaymakers to Italy.

Lake Como – Lake Como in Italy is one of the most popular holiday destinations for tourists from all over the world. Especially in summer, there are tons of holidaymakers here who enjoy the Dolce Vita in its purest form at the lake. But this hustle and bustle has its downsides. After all, tourism, which also flushes a lot of money into coffers, is accompanied by crowded cities, overcrowded beaches and incorrect behavior on the part of holidaymakers, forcing Italy to take tough action with fines in some places.

Hollywood film set in Italy: popular villa hopelessly overcrowded – hotspot with drastic measures

The same applies to popular tourist hotspots, which are very popular with holidaymakers away from the well-known cities and sights in Italy. As on the Amalfi Coast or in Cinque Terre, selfie or video suitability for Instagram or TikTok is playing an increasingly important role. Some attractions exude more or less glitz and glamor that attract tourists, influencers and those who want to be or become like moths to a flame.

The former also includes the well-known Villa del Balbianello on Lake Como. It is one of the trendiest attractions in Italy and has enjoyed almost overwhelming popularity not only since yesterday.

Hollywood film set in Italy: Well-known villa was seen in James Bond or Star Wars

The villa on Lake Como owes its fame beyond the borders of Italy, not least to its appearances as a Hollywood film set in blockbusters such as the James Bond film “Casino Royale” or the second part of the “Star Wars” series, “Star Wars : Episode II – Attack of the Clones”. And although tourism in Lombardy is by no means a foreign word, the rush at the Villa del Balbianello this year has surpassed anything that had ever happened before.

With its dream location on Como, the Villa del Balbianello is one of the most famous film sets in Italy. But the celebrity doesn’t do well with the property as hordes of tourists overwhelm the property © IMAGO / Wirestock

While some holidaymakers complain about expensive Italy or an empty plate for two euros and are shocked by a restaurant’s service, the crowds of tourists to Italy have prompted the relevant authorities on Lake Como to back down, according to stol.it forced to take drastic measures.

Famous Hollywood backdrop hopelessly overcrowded: authorities take decisive action

While a holidaymaker magnet in neighboring Germany is going nuts because of mass tourism, the Villa del Balbianello on Lake Como limits the daily number of people allowed “for the first time in history”, according to the environmental protection association FAI communicates. The measure came into force on August 3rd: Only 1,200 people are allowed to visit the famous Hollywood backdrop in Italy per day. Extrapolated over a month, that’s about 10,000 fewer visitors.

Of course, this will have financial implications, explained the foundation for visitor restrictions. However, the measure was necessary to “protect” the villa. If you still want to see the famous villa during your holiday in Italy, you have to book an online ticket in advance. Whether this drastic measure in the end the hordes of visitors