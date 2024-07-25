Home page World

Maya Bay on the Thai island of Ko Phi Phi Leh. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire/La Nacion

Too many visitors are not only a problem in Venice or Mallorca. Now Thailand is also closing a world-famous beach for two months.

Maya Bay – Since Leonardo DiCaprio traveled to Maya Bay in the film “The Beach”, the bay on the Thai island of Ko Phi Phi Leh has been world famous. This brings money into the country, but harms the animals and coral reefs. In order to give nature a rest, the authorities closed Maya Bay for about three and a half years in 2018. The popular tourist destination has been open to visitors again since the beginning of 2022, but only with strict conditions. Another closure is planned for August.

Tourism in Thailand: economic engine and ecological challenge

Before the pandemic, tourism contributed about 20 percent to Thailand’s gross domestic product. Maya Bay generated up to 14 million euros annually, according to the newspaper Thailand reported. In the last two decades, the number of visitors has increased enormously, recently an average of 5,000 people visited the bay daily, at peak times even up to 8,000, reported CNN.

The problem: tourists arrived in large numbers on boats whose propellers stirred up sand and whose anchors damaged the seabed, as marine biologist Thon Thamrongnawasawat explained. Many visitors unknowingly trampled on the coral reefs or even took sand with them in water bottles. What was left behind was large amounts of rubbish – and ever less beach.

Tourist rush to Maya Bay: Animal species disappear from the bay, corals die

The impact on the nature of the island in Thailand were devastating: corals died, animal species such as blacktip sharks and sea turtles that used the bay as a habitat and breeding ground disappeared. Under pressure from environmentalists, Maya Bay was closed for years in 2018, which showed positive results. “When we closed the bay, the blacktip sharks came back after just three months,” marine biologist Thon told CNNClownfish and lobsters also returned.

Maya Bay has been accessible again since the beginning of 2022, but with stricter rules. Boats are no longer allowed to approach the bay directly; tourists must instead take a five-minute walk through the forest. The number of visitors is limited to a maximum of 4,125 people per day, in groups of 375 per hour – starting at 7 a.m. Swimming and snorkeling are prohibited in the bay, and vacationers are only allowed in the water up to their knees. And security personnel ensure that travelers really adhere to this.

Model for sustainable tourism? Two-month closure of Maya Bay during the rainy season

In order to continue to protect nature, Maya Bay will be closed to tourists from August 1 to September 30 during the rainy season this year. This two-month break was already in place last year and will continue in the future. Marine biologist Thon is optimistic that the success of this measure can serve as a model for other overcrowded travel destinations. Sustainable tourism is also becoming increasingly important for other places that struggle with mass influxes year after year.

While Thailand is limiting the flow of tourists in Maya Bay, the country wants to attract more travelers elsewhere: As the Ministry of the Interior recently announced, vacationers from 93 countries, including Germany, can now stay in the country for 60 days without a visa. Previously, the permit was only valid for 30 days. Most recently, the Foreign Office due to threat of terrorism a travel warning for certain regions in southern Thailand out of here.