Singer Belinda is now romantically linked to another famous singer, Well, they have shared images on Instagram in which they appear together. He is from the Mexican region and in an interview with 'Ventaneando' he tells everything.

Belinda's name goes viral this day, as images are published in which she appears with the vocalist of the group Marca Registrada. They both appear happy in the recording studio.

Fidel Castro, leader and vocalist of the group Marca Registrada, He is the famous singer with whom Belinda would be in a relationship, at least that is what users on social networks express.

Belinda and the singer Fidel Castro, member of the group Marca Registrada. Instagram photo

In an interview with 'Ventaneando', Fidel Castrowho is 34 years old, clarifies the rumors that he would be starting a romantic relationship with Belindaalso 34 years old and singer of 'Cactus' and 'In love you have to forgive'.

“No, everything is fine, it's just a work issue. At the moment we don't want to touch on the issue, but everything that is done is a labor issue,” mentioned Fidel Castro, singer of the group Marca Registrada, to the TV Azteca program 'Ventaneando', with Pati Chapoy.

Belinda in the recording studio with the group Marca Registrada. Instagram photo

Besides, Fidel, vocalist of the group Marca Registrada, Comment on Belinda: “I congratulate her, she is a great talent, yes, we would really like to collaborate with her because we follow her career, we really like what she has done and well, she is a nice person.”

Belinda doesn't stop working. He has lately been involved with the group world musically speaking and what he does with group Marca Registrada will surely soon make it known.

Where is the Marca Registrada group from?

Grupo Marca Registrada is originally from Culiacán, Sinaloa, Mexico, founded during 2014. Its members are Fidel Castro, Luis Fernando Medina, Fidel Jiménez and Ángel Móndragon.

'Di que si', a hit by the group Marca Registrada, was ranked at number 89 on the Billboard Hot 100 list, number 15 on Hot Latin Songs, and number one on Regional Mexican Airplay in 2023.

Registered Trademark Group. Instagram photo

'The Rescue', 'Alucin', 'Solo Me Dejaste' and 'Si Fue Fue Facil' are other of the musical hits of the Sinaloan group Marca Registrada.

