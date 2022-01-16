Alexos Vasianos was born in Athens on December 16, 1935. He studied violin at the Athens Institute of Painting and Drawing at the Athens School of Fine Arts from 1955 to 1960.

Shortly after his first exhibition in the early 1960s, he went to Paris on a French government scholarship to study lithography at the École des Beaux-Arts. He ended up staying in Paris for 35 years.

Although some of his paintings, especially the early ones, were in a contemporary style, he was mostly inspired by Greek folk art and ancient Greek mythology. He also drew inspiration from Byzantine themes, although his color paintings have nothing to do with Byzantine austerity. Besides painting and lithography, he also painted books, designed costumes, stage decorations, and sculpture.

Fasianos was widely celebrated in Greece and many of his works adorn public spaces, including a mural in the Athens subway station. In France, he was awarded the Order of Arts and Letters and the Legion of Honor. His works have been shown widely in Europe and Latin America. His last exhibition was in 2004 in Athens.

Vasianos was succeeded by his wife Marisa and two daughters.