French actor Gaspard Ulliel, known especially for his roles as Hannibal Lecter and Yves Saint Laurent, has died at the age of 37 after a skiing accident, his family announced.

Uliel was one of the most prominent actors of his generation, and succeeded in securing a place in the front rows of French actors.

Oliel gained international attention thanks to his role as the famous cannibal in the 2007 movie “Hannibal Rising”.

He also had a major role in the series “Moon Night” from the “Marvel universe”, which “Disney Plus” starts showing in March.

His family confirmed his death in a skiing accident on Tuesday, in a statement handed over to AFP by his agent.

Oliel won the “César”, the French reserve for the American Academy Awards, in the category of Best Actor in 2017, for “Juste la fin du monde”, in which he starred alongside Marion Cotillard and Léa Seydoux.

He was previously awarded the César Award in 2005 in the category of Best Promising Actor, for his role in the dramatic film Un long dimanche de fiancailles, which takes place in the First World War, alongside Audrey Tautou.

Ulliel starred in “Saint Laurent”, one of the two biopics of the legendary designer Yves Saint Laurent in 2014.