“112”: film translator Vasily Gorchakov was hospitalized in Moscow

The famous film translator Vasily Gorchakov was hospitalized in Moscow. This is reported Telegram– channel “112”.

It is known that Gorchakov was hospitalized with a broken shoulder. According to the channel, the translator was injured as a result of a fall on the street. It is noted that he was in a state of intoxication. After the incident, an ambulance was called to him.

Gorchakov has translated many films and acted as a personal interpreter for actors such as Robert De Niro, Meryl Streep, Jack Nicholson and Steven Seagal at events. He also worked as a stuntman and stunt director at the Mosfilm film studio.

