The countdown to welcome 2023 is getting shorter and shorter, which is why in this note we will tell you the advice of the feng shui expert Hanz Cuato receive in the best way this coming year.

Before giving you the advice of the expert, first of all it will be necessary to specify that feng shui is a chinese philosophy which is based on finding balance and bringing positive energy into our lives and the place where we live. Its literal translation is “wind and water”.

Now, once the above has been specified, now let’s move on to the advice given by Hanz Cua, a feng shui specialist, to receive with good fortune and health these new 365 days that will integrate in 2023.

Feng Shui expert gives advice to receive the year 2023 with good fortune

As is well known, contrary to what happens in the West, in China the New Year does not begin on January 1, but on different dates, although it generally falls between the end of January and during the month of February.

This 2023, the Chinese New Year will begin on January 22, 2023, year of the water rabbit. Given this, the feng shui expert, Hanz Cua has pointed out that the blue color, bright light and the element of fire they will bring good fortune for the coming year.

Also, specifically to attract “good fortune energy,” Cua advised order and clean each corner of the house before the end of the current year. Furthermore, he recommended buy a new pillow and curtains.

In addition to the above, the feng shui expert suggested that in order to have a good start to 2023, change a broken light, fix a leaking faucet, pay a debt and try to stay on good terms with those who have disputed.

Meanwhile, the expert in Chinese philosophy also suggested that “lucky” foods be served on the last night of 2022 to have good fortune in 2023, that is, to put on the table noodles, pork, chicken, fish and different dessertsall of which will ensure a good year for the family.