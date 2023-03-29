Soon you’ll be able to take off with the one and only Skyline GT-R from Fast & Furious 4.

The Fast & Furious franchise is still alive after more than 20 years. The tenth part is already coming and we can’t wait. We are very curious how the laws of physics will be defied this time. And who knows, maybe they’ll pay a visit to the moon this time.

Now that Fast & Furious is in the spotlight again, it is an excellent time to buy a car from this film series auction. Bonhams has taken a smart look and will be hammering a gem from F&F 4 next month: Brian’s blue Skyline GT-R.

For Fast & Furious concepts, the car still looks fairly original, but it has indeed been modified a lot. For example, the car is equipped with a Turbonetics intercooler, a Nismo exhaust, OMP bucket seats and a roll cage. The external changes are limited to the rims. Those are 19 inch Volk Racing rims.

This Skyline puts out around 550 horsepower, so it’s a car that wouldn’t do badly in a real-life street race. Although this car will probably not see much of the street anymore, let alone race with it.

This car was not used for the filming, that’s what the stunt cars were for. A total of six replicas were used. There were also a number of real Skylines, but they were not GT-Rs. So this is the one and only Skyline GT-R from the movie.

The Fast & Furious Skyline is currently at Motorworld in Munich, where the car can also be viewed. Buyers will have to be patient until Friday, April 28. From then on, you can bid on this iconic film car for a week.

Bonhams does not yet reveal what kind of proceeds they expect, but we do know that the car has previously been for sale for 1 million euros. If you want to bid, you have to think about that order of magnitude.

This article Famous Fast & Furious Skyline goes under the hammer appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Famous #Fast #Furious #Skyline #hammer