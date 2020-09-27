new Delhi: Eminent economist Dr. Eicher Judge Ahluwalia, who was awarded the Padma Bhushan, died today. Eicher Judge Ahluwalia, 74, was suffering from cancer. He was married to former Deputy Chairman of Planning Commission Montek Singh Ahluwalia. He was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2009 for his services in the field of education and literature.

Ahluwalia was the chairperson of the Delhi-based think tank Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER). As soon as the news of his death came, there was a flood of people on social media who paid tribute to him.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh remembered him as “one of the most eminent economists of India”. “Saddened by the death of Dr. Eicher Judge Ahluwalia, he was one of the most eminent economists in India. Captain Amarinder Singh wrote, in his last term, he had the privilege of joining the State Planning Board as Vice-Chairman. Montek ji Heartfelt condolences to

Saddened to learn of passing away of Dr Isher Judge Ahluwalia. She was one of India’s most distinguished economists & we had privilege of having her as Vice-Chairman of State Planning Board in my last term. Heartfelt condolences to Montek ji & their family in this hour of grief.

— Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) September 26, 2020

बायो टेक्नोलॉजी की दिग्गज किरण मजूमदार-शॉ ने अपनी और डॉ, आहलूवालिया की एक साथ एक तस्वीर साझा की. उन्होंने डॉ अहलूवालिया की “कैंसर के साथ लड़ाई” को याद किया. उन्होंने लिखा, ”ईशर अहलूवालिया, मेरी प्यारी दोस्त और एक शानदार अर्थशास्त्री का कैंसर के साथ एक जोरदार लड़ाई के बाद निधन हो गया. मोंटेक सिंह अहलूवालिया के प्रति गहरी संवेदना. हमेशा उनकी याद आएगी.”

पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री जयराम रमेश ने ट्वीट किया: “ईशर अहलूवालिया जिनका अभी निधन हो गया, वे भारत की प्रतिष्ठित अर्थशास्त्रियों में से ए थीं. MIT से PhD और एक प्रभावशाली पुस्तक ‘इंडस्ट्रियल ग्रोथ इन इंडिया’ की लेखक थीं. उन्होंने ICRIER का निर्माण किया, जो एक अच्छा आर्थिक थिंक टैंक है. मोंटेक की पत्नी होने के अलावा उनकी अपनी अलग पहचान थी.”

Isher Ahluwalia who just passed away, was one of India’s distinguished economists, a MIT PhD, and author of an influential book ‘Industrial Growth in India’. She built up ICRIER, a fine economic think tank. She had her own distinctive identity apart from being Montek‘s wife. — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) September 26, 2020

