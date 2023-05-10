Comedian Guram Amaryan said that blogger Huseyn Hasanov introduced him to Pavel Durov

A popular comedian, participant of the Stand Up on TNT program Guram Amaryan spoke about his acquaintance with the founder of the VKontakte social network and Telegram messenger Pavel Durov. In an interview with journalist Karen Adamyan for YouTubeOn the Macarena show, he shared a story about how blogger Hussein Hasanov introduced him to a well-known entrepreneur.

“Gusein Gasanov just comes up, leads by the hand and says:“ Meet Pavel Durov. And they disappeared, they moved on. And I’m like, “What?” I didn’t understand anything: what they were doing in this club, why the two of them were sitting there, ”Aramyan revealed the details of the meeting.

The comedian noted that Durov shook his hand, but did not start a conversation. “Well, I’m also not this *** [дурак]who will say: “Oh, how are things with you in Telegram? I have a Telegram channel, can I have an asterisk?” He joked and added that he considers Durov a “big figure”.

In February, Durov was recognized as the most influential person in Dubai according to Arabian Business. It was noted that the capital of the entrepreneur amounted to 15.1 billion dollars.

Durov left Russia in 2014. In 2017, the entrepreneur moved the Telegram headquarters to Dubai, and in February 2021 he received UAE citizenship. This made Durov a citizen of four countries – Russia, the United Arab Emirates, France and Saint Kitts and Nevis.