Maximilian Kettenbach

A fire broke out on Thursday in the spire of the Gothic cathedral in Rouen, France. Memories of the fire at Notre-Dame were awakened.

Update from July 11, 2024, 5:45 p.m.: One and a half hours after the scare, the all-clear was given: the fire service was able to successfully extinguish the fire and now rule out the possibility of the fire flaring up again. There were also no reports of injuries.

Nicolas Mayer-Rossignol, the mayor of Rouen, said the exact cause of the fire could not be determined immediately. Workers reported to firefighters that plastic on a work platform on the tower had caught fire. Since the affected area of ​​the tower is made of metal, the main concern was that the fire could spread to the wooden planks of the work scaffolding.

Major fire brigade operation extinguishes flames in Rouen Cathedral

Update from July 11, 2024, 2:42 p.m.: Moments of horror in Rouen in northern France: On Thursday afternoon, the cathedral tower suddenly caught fire at a height of 120 metres. But now there is a sigh of relief. The fire brigade put out the flames in a major operation. Workers discovered the fire during construction work and raised the alarm.

The fire brigade arrived with numerous fire engines and dozens of firefighters who climbed a huge ladder to the tower. The black cloud of smoke was visible from far away. The cathedral was evacuated and the surrounding area cordoned off.

July 11, 2024: Smoke rises from the tower of Rouen Cathedral. The mayor of Rouen, Nicolas Mayer-Rossignol, said at midday on X (formerly Twitter) that a fire was underway in the cathedral and showed a photo showing a cloud of smoke rising from scaffolding around the spire. © Patrick Streiff/AFP/dpa

First report from July 11, 2024, 1:15 p.m.: Rouen – A fire has broken out on the spire of the Gothic cathedral in Rouen, France. The cause of the fire is still unknown, wrote Mayor Nicolas Mayer-Rossignol on Thursday in the online service X. According to a report by an AFP correspondent, thick clouds of smoke could be seen on the tower.

The mayor said 33 fire engines and 63 firefighters were deployed. The 19th century crossing tower is currently being renovated and is surrounded by scaffolding. According to information from the prefecture, it is still unclear whether the wooden roof structure was affected by the fire. Rouen Cathedral is one of the masterpieces of Gothic architecture in France.

The beautiful Notre-Dame de Rouen Cathedral. It is the coronation site and burial place of the Norman dukes and the metropolitan church of Normandy and is one of the most important Gothic church buildings in France. © Photo: Sameer Al-Doumy/AFP/dpa

Rouen: Famous cathedral in France in flames

The pictures inevitably bring back memories of the devastating fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. In April 2019, the fire destroyed the cathedral’s historic wooden roof structure. The cathedral is set to shine again for the opening of the Olympic Games. A large part of the new spire with the golden rooster and the cross has been visible since the end of March, and the huge wooden roof structure since the beginning of the year. Despite all the sadness, the fire also revealed a spectacular discovery.