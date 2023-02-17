A Bonduelle minestrone has been recalled, the alarm from the Ministry of Health: it contains undeclared allergens

The alarm comes from the manufacturing company itself, from the Coop and from the Ministry of Health, which warns on its website: “Who is allergic to celery must not consume the product”.

Bonduelle drew as many as 37 batches of rich minestrone with past for the presence of celery not declared on the label. The alarm was raised by Coop, which forwarded the call to all supermarkets throughout the country and the Bonduelle manufacturer itself. The recall it was also published in the appropriate section of the Ministry of Health.

The withdrawn product is the “Minestrone rich with the past”, sold to the public in 750 gram bags with expiration dates between 09/2023 and 11/2024. The name of the manufacturer is Bonduelle Europe Long Life with a factory in Chaussé de Brunehaut, Estrée-Mons, a municipality in the Somme department (France).

The product in question is sold in 750 gram bags with all expiry dates between 09/2023 and 11/2024 and the following lot numbers:

– 37194895,

– 37096262,

– 37330171,

– 37572808,

– 37572807,

– 37684255,

– 37472809,

– 37684256,

– 37353790,

– 37353789,

– 37353788,

– 37684257,

– 38356838,

– 38684333,

– 38705920,

– 38900518,

– 18900517,

– 38900519,

– 40357992,

– 40357990,

– 40357991,

– 40972454,

– 40972455,

– 40972456,

– 41075262,

– 41075263,

– 41075264,

– 41091313,

– 41091310,

– 41091311,

– 41091312,

– 41772723,

– 41604865,

– 41604863,

– 41604864,

– 41652948

– 41652947.

Subscribe to the newsletter

