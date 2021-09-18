The well-known blogger Andrei Burim, nicknamed Mellstroy, was sent to correctional labor for beating a model in a Moscow City apartment on the air. The court’s decision was reported by Telegram-channel “112”.

Burim was ordered to work for six months as a purchasing manager in one of the capital’s firms. Ten percent of the state income will be withheld from his salary.

A year ago, Mellstroy beat model Alena Efremova while streaming on the Twitch platform. The blogger hit the girl with his head on the table several times after she asked Burim to undress for the camera and prove that he has a beautiful figure.

Efremova filed a lawsuit against Mellstroy and asked to join the class action lawsuit of all those who suffered from violence by the blogger. The model said that after the beating she was “in a state of passion,” and noted that after the blows, she had “a bloody mess of iron, blood and pieces of skin in her mouth.”

The blogger was also noticed for damaging expensive rented cars Lamborghini Urus, Rolls-Royce Dawn and Ferrari. Mellstroy left dents in cars by jumping on them and then refused to pay. The owner of the rental company said she intends to go to court.

