From: Nico Reiter

From the train station to the lake access: The former train station area in Schörfling am Attersee is being transformed into a publicly accessible recreation area.

Schörfling – Austria not only has the Alps to offer, but also some beautiful bathing lakes. A redesign is planned for the former railway station area on Lake Attersee. The last train left here a decade ago. The Austrian Federal Railways (ÖBB) have now sold the approximately 7,300 square meter site to the Federal Forests – a decision that was recently made by the supervisory board of ÖBB-Infrastruktur AG, reports the oRf.

Big plans for the station area at Attersee: Public bathing access

The plans for the area are ambitious: sports fields, a children’s playground and modern sanitary facilities are to be built. In addition, a renaturation of the gravel areas and the riverbank structures is planned. These measures are intended to transform the area into an attractive leisure and recreation area.

The Attersee is to be made more freely accessible © Harald Dostal/Imago Images

A key aspect of the project is free and permanent access to Lake Attersee. Specific facilities are also planned, such as a beach volleyball court and gently sloping shallow water zones to make bathing in the lake easier. These developments will be implemented in close coordination with the market town of Schörfling in order to take the needs of the local community into account. But other lakes in Austria can also compete with Lake Attersee.

Redesign of the train station area aims to improve infrastructure around Attersee

Agriculture Minister Norbert Totschnig also supports the planned changes: “Our lakes are more than valuable habitats and places of recreation, they are places of encounter and joy, where nature should be accessible to everyone. Nothing is more refreshing in summer than diving into a cool lake and escaping the heat. My goal is to provide our families with more bathing places in the future.”

Climate Protection Minister Leonore Gewessler stressed in a Press release: “Our lakes are a natural treasure and a place of recreation for all Austrians. It is therefore all the more important that people have free access to them. We are making a joint contribution to this.” The mayor of Attersee, Rudi Hemetsberger, also sees the change as an important step and stresses that the Attersee must not become the private swimming pool of the super-rich.

The redesign of the area is not only important from an ecological point of view, but is also seen as an economic stimulus for the region. The creation of recreational areas and the improvement of the infrastructure are intended to increase the attractiveness of Lake Attersee as a tourist destination and thus stimulate the local economy. But other places in Austria are also worth a visit. (no)