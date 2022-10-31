Tuesday, November 1, 2022
Famous athletes who are in OnlyFans and earn more money

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 31, 2022
in Sports
0


Renée Gracie





Gymnasts, athletes, soccer players and even pilots.

Many have been the athletes who have left their role as athletes and have ventured into onlyfans in this social network, which has generated a very good amount of dollars in their bank accounts

There is no doubt that with their figures they have captured the attention of the world and here are some of the photos, videos and the amount of money they have earned.
Madelene Wright, former soccer player

played in the Charlton pockets more than 600,000 euros every year.

Paige VanZant

The UFC fighter confessed that she earns more money in the beef than in her fights.

Alysha Newman

She is Canadian and represented her country at the Olympics. she earns a million euros a year.

pearl gonzalez

The UFC fighter is 36 years old and earns about 590,000 euros per year.

Renee Gracie

He was a pilot, but he let himself be tempted and now he earns almost 5 million euros in Only Fans.

Erica Fontain

Former gymnast who has already won almost half a million euros.

