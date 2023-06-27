Spectators of VK Fest in Moscow, Sochi and St. Petersburg will be able to listen to lectures by star speakers

Guests of VK Fest in St. Petersburg, Sochi and Moscow will be able to listen to lectures by famous artists and bloggers as part of the Znanie.Lektorium program, organized jointly with the Russian society Znanie. This was reported in a press release received by the editors of “Lenta.ru”.

The headliners of Znanie.Lektoriya in the Park of the 300th Anniversary of St. Petersburg on July 1 will be People’s Artist of Russia, actor Dmitry Kharatyan, editor-in-chief of the magazine Rules of Life Sergey Minaev and the editors of the Antiglyanets Telegram channel, blogger Snailkick, president of the Federation of Computer Sports of Russia Dmitry Smith, Honored Artist of Russia Boris Smolkin and moderator, director and artistic director of the Comedian’s Shelter Theater Viktor Minkov. Comedian and resident of the Stand Up show Ivan Abramov will talk about stand-up. At the end of the second day, Evgeny Chebatkov and Rasul Chabdarov will present a stand-up project “Story for the night: memes of the Russian Internet”.

Meanwhile, in Sirius (Sochi) for the guests Znanie.Lektory on VK Fest on July 8, traveler and writer Fyodor Konyukhov, world-class gymnast and blogger Samira Mustafayeva, two-time Russian football champion Denis Sennikov, chef Evgeny Kozubov, restaurateur and founder of the network “Meat & Fish” Sergei Mironov.

Finally, in Moscow on July 15, co-founder and chief designer of the MONOCHROME brand Alisa Bokha, TV presenter and stylist Alexei Sukharev and fashion influencer, founder of Aesthetics Beauty Group and Keep Looking salon chain Ksenia Shipilova will discuss the future of Russian fashion. Blogger Karina Istomina will tell you how to maintain mental health, the audience will be treated to a presentation by the official psychologist of the project “Tomboys” Lyubov Rozenberg.

Speakers on the second day included VKontakte CEO Marina Krasnova, designer and blogger Artemy Lebedev, VK Technology and Development Vice President, VKontakte CTO Alexander Tobol, contemporary artists Yan Posadsky and Alexei Mayorov.

Not only guests of VK Fest will be able to see the lectures of experts in Moscow and St. Petersburg – the broadcasts will be available in the Knowledge Society community on VKontakte.