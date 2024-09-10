American actress and comedian Rachel Sennott poses in a revealing outfit for the cover of Cultured magazine. The corresponding material appeared on website editions.

The 28-year-old artist posed for the photo standing against a brick wall and holding a hose with water flowing out of it. She wore a black, mesh maxi dress by Tom Ford and matching panties by Fleur du Mal. The celebrity refused to wear a bra, showing off her bare chest.

In addition, the star appeared in front of the camera in black underwear and stockings with a belt. She complemented this look with a white floor-length fur coat.

In August, Australian and American actress Nicole Kidman posed topless for the Italian version of L’Officiel magazine.