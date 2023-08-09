Home page World

From: Kilian Bäuml

Daniel Sancho Bronchalo, son of Spanish actor Rodolfo Sancho, is said to have killed and dismembered his friend – the motive could be nude photos.

Koh Phangan – The plot could have come from a movie: The 29-year-old son of a Spanish actor and a 44-year-old surgeon from Colombia meet online and fall in love. On a dreamlike holiday island in Thailand, the love story then takes a cruel turn. The actor’s son reports his lover missing, then the dismembered body of the Colombian is found – the perpetrator is apparently the 29-year-old Spaniard.

Murder in Thailand: the actor’s son initially reported his friend missing

The love story with a fatal ending began on Instagram, like the Picture– Newspaper reports. There, 29-year-old Daniel Sancho Bronchalo, son of well-known Spanish actor Rodolfo Sancho, and 44-year-old Edwin Arrieta Arteagasein – the later victim – are said to have met. Sancho is said to have worked as an influencer, YouTuber and chef in his own restaurant in Madrid. His partner ran a successful practice in Colombia.

On the island of Koh Phangan, the couple apparently wanted to attend one of the full moon parties that the island is known for. The two then went to a hotel together. A few days later, Sancho reported his partner missing – then body parts were discovered.

Sancho admits crime: 29-year-old killed lover in Thailand

According to the Thai police, dismembered body parts were found in a garbage dump. Investigators believe the dead man is Edwin Arrieta Arteagasein. His friend quickly became a suspect. “The victim and the suspect knew each other before they came to Thailand,” the investigators said, adding that there are dubious activities that speak in favor of the Spaniard as the perpetrator. In the meantime, the 29-year-old Sancho has confessed.

Actor’s son kills lover in Thailand – are nude photos the reason for the crime?

According to Thai police, the suspect said he got angry when his boyfriend demanded sex from him. He then hit him and the 44-year-old Colombian fell headfirst into the bathtub, where he lost consciousness and died. He is said to have dismembered the man’s body and put some of the body parts into the sea and some into black bags at the landfill.

Daniel Sancho Bronchalo, 29, is said to have killed and dismembered his 44-year-old friend. © Somkeat Ruksaman/dpa

The Picture-Zeitung, on the other hand, reports that the 29-year-old is said to have been blackmailed by his older partner with nude photos. With the nude photos one could have damaged his reputation as well as the reputation of his known parents. The perpetrator is said to have been so desperate that he saw no other way out than to kill his friend.

However, investigators are not ruling out another motive for the murder. Because the victim is said to have been involved in the restaurant of 29-year-old Sancho. In addition, around 70,000 euros were found in the suspect’s hotel room. The police are loud Picture assumed the money belonged to the victim. But jealousy is also not ruled out as a motive for the crime.

Friend Killed And Dismembered: Was Murder In Thailand Planned Or Unplanned?

According to his own statement, Sancho himself had not planned to kill his friend. However, the investigators assume that the 29-year-old got hold of the murder tools before his friend arrived. “The investigation showed that Daniel Sancho had prepared himself thoroughly. He bought items to make the body go away,” said Police Lt. Gen. Surapong Thanomjit, commissioner of the local provincial police.

Not the first murder to rock Thailand this year. Just a few weeks ago, a broker from Munich was found dismembered in Thailand. (kiba/dpa/AFP)