Actor Tony Shalhoub sells NYC apartment for $3.4 million

American actor Tony Shalhoub, known for the TV series “Detective Monk”, got rid of housing in the United States. The artist and his wife, actress Brooke Adams, sold an apartment in downtown New York at a loss, reports new york post.

Shalhoub and Adams received $3.4 million for the property. The amount turned out to be $500,000 less than what the couple paid for the property in 2016. Initially, housing was put up for sale for 4.49 million dollars, but later decided to reduce the price.

The apartment is located on the 12th floor of a residential building built in the 1930s. Inside it are two bedrooms, two bathrooms, an art gallery, a spacious living room and access to the terrace. The housing area is 176.5 square meters. All residents of the building have access to the gym and children’s playground.

In March, American TV presenter Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, actress Portia de Rossi, sold their house in the Californian city of Montecito for $300,000 less than they had previously bought it. The couple received $ 5.1 million for real estate in the elite Hedgerow area.