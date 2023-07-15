At a controversial festival in Spain, a Dutchman escaped death on Thursday after being speared by a bull during a bull run. For him it was ‘a dream come true’, he proudly declared later in the hospital. Animal rights organizations and activists find this attitude incomprehensible. “There is nothing heroic or fantastic about this at all.”

