Famous American model of Czech origin Paulina Porizkova took a nude photo and delighted her fans. The corresponding publication appeared on her Instagram page (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; it belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and is banned).

The posted photo shows writer and screenwriter Jeff Greenstein photographing his lover, who appeared in front of a mirror completely naked. The model refused clothes and underwear, covering her intimate parts with her hand and leg.

In the description of the post, the celebrity spoke about accepting her sexuality at 59. “I recently gained the knowledge that sex can get better with age,” she wrote.

Last March, Porizkova responded to criticism from haters who regularly discuss her candid photo shoots. At the time, the model said that mature women have every right to share such content.