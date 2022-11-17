Rapper and reality star Famke Louise (23) will be the first woman to be the subject of next year The roast on Comedy Central. She announces her participation with a horror movie-esque video on social media, in which the terrifying ‘ roastmaster ‘ Peter Pannekoek sharpens the verbal knives.

In The roast following the American example, celebrities are put through the wringer by well-known comedians and colleagues. They also joke about each other. Famkes roast will be recorded on December 19 and broadcast on January 16.

It is not yet known who will take care of her further, but the pranksters undoubtedly have enough food. Famke Meijer, as she is really called, has been in the news several times in recent years, for example when she opposed the corona policy and then backed down.

Comedy Central is ready for the sixth Dutch edition of The roast. Famke Louise is the first female main guest. Previously, Hans Klok, Ali B, Gordon, Giel Beelen and Johnny de Mol were given a comical beating by their colleagues. See also Tiger Woods announces his return for the PNC Championship





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Also listen to the AD Media Podcast below or subscribe via Spotify or itunes. Find all our podcasts at ad.nl/podcasts.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch our Show & Entertainment videos below: