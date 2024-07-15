Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake has broken into the Famitsu’s Most Anticipated Games Rankingimmediately climbing into the top 10 and reaching third place behind Monster Hunter Wilds and the mysterious Pragmata.
- [PS5] Monster Hunter Wilds – 668 votes
- [PS5] Pragmata – 350 votes
- [NSW] Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake – 283 votes
- [PS5] Metaphor: ReFantazio – 281 votes
- [NSW] Pokémon Legends: ZA – 244 votes
- [NSW] Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025 – 198 votes
- [PS5] Gundam Breaker 4 – 196 votes
- [PS5] Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake – 191 votes
- [NSW] Professor Layton and the New Steam World – 148 votes
- [PS5] Silent Hill 2 – 143 votes
It should also be noted that the remake of the Square Enix classic appears in the ranking with two different versions, one for Nintendo Switch and one for PS5, rather than grouping the votes: adding them together the game would have been entitled to second place instead of the third.
A long-awaited return
The development history of Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake is peculiar to say the least: announced by Square Enix in 2021, the title it took longer than expected and only recently has it been officially reintroduced.
The game’s presence during the latest Nintendo Direct determined the dizzying climb in the Famitsu rankingswhich now presents itself with a podium that is different from usual but still lacking in concreteness if we consider that Pragmata is there fundamentally on trust.
Of the Capcom title, announced four years ago, nothing has yet been seen apart from a cinematic trailer that says absolutely nothing about what this experience will be like.
