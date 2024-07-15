It should also be noted that the remake of the Square Enix classic appears in the ranking with two different versions, one for Nintendo Switch and one for PS5, rather than grouping the votes: adding them together the game would have been entitled to second place instead of the third.

Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake has broken into the Famitsu’s Most Anticipated Games Ranking immediately climbing into the top 10 and reaching third place behind Monster Hunter Wilds and the mysterious Pragmata.

A long-awaited return

The development history of Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake is peculiar to say the least: announced by Square Enix in 2021, the title it took longer than expected and only recently has it been officially reintroduced.

The game’s presence during the latest Nintendo Direct determined the dizzying climb in the Famitsu rankingswhich now presents itself with a podium that is different from usual but still lacking in concreteness if we consider that Pragmata is there fundamentally on trust.

Of the Capcom title, announced four years ago, nothing has yet been seen apart from a cinematic trailer that says absolutely nothing about what this experience will be like.