The video game market works like this. You wait for a game, you consume a lot of content while waiting, you buy it and then… you start thinking about the next one. There is always a new video game ready for release and consequently there is always a most anticipated video game of all.
Famitsu – famous Japanese magazine – allows us to get an idea of which is the most anticipated, or rather the most anticipated, of the moment thanks to the responses of Japanese users.
The ranking of the most anticipated games in Japan
As shared by user Genki, whose tweet you see below, the Famitsu’s Top 10 for the week it is not that different from usual. In fact we find the following games in classic:
- Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D (Nintendo Switch Version) – 753 votes
- Monster Hunter Wilds – 541 votes
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom – 445 votes
- Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D (PS5 Version) – 360 votes
- Pragmata – 318 votes
- Metaphor: ReFantazio – 302 votes
- Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2D (Nintendo Switch Version) – 270 votes
- Romancing Saga 2 – 217 votes
- Silent Hill 2 – 196 votes
- Mario & Luigi Fraternauti to the charge – 180 votes
Perhaps the most interesting part is how Pragmata, Capcom’s game announced in 2020, continues to be at the top of the ranking, even though almost nothing has been said about it over the years. The success of Dragon Quest and Monster Hunter Wilds is not surprising.
#Famitsus #Anticipated #Games #Japan #Show #Pragmata #Hasnt #Forgotten
Leave a Reply