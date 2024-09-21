The video game market works like this. You wait for a game, you consume a lot of content while waiting, you buy it and then… you start thinking about the next one. There is always a new video game ready for release and consequently there is always a most anticipated video game of all.

Famitsu – famous Japanese magazine – allows us to get an idea of ​​which is the most anticipated, or rather the most anticipated, of the moment thanks to the responses of Japanese users.