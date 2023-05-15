The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom appeared for the last time at the head of the ranking of the most anticipated games by readers of Famitsu: the exclusive for Nintendo Switch has now made its debut in stores, so the most wanted ball will pass to someone else.

[NSW] Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – 1,039 votes [PS5] Final Fantasy XVI – 740 votes [NSW] Pikmin 4 – 567 votes [PS5] Final Fantasy VII Rebirth – 525 votes [PS5] Street Fighter 6 – 514 votes [NSW] Ushiro – 239 votes [PS5] Pragmata – 217 votes [NSW] Ys X – 215 votes [PS5] Tekken 8 – 212 votes [NSW] Atelier Marie Remake – 201 votes

Who? According to the numbers of the survey, the most awaited game by the users of the Japanese magazine will inevitably be Final Fantasy 16, which will soon see the date of the demo: it will be one of the announcements of the PlayStation Showcase, according to the latest, increasingly insistent rumors.

For the rest, the top 10 of Famitsu’s most wanted has changed little over time and shows an alternation of productions for PS5 and Nintendo Switch: we find the next Pikmin in third position, followed by Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and Street Fighter 6 , the latter ever closer to the June 2 launch.

