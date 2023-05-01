Continue the fight at the top between The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Final Fantasy 16 as most awaited game by the Japanese public of Famitsuwith the most recent ranking showing Nintendo gaming back at the top, retaking the position it held for most of the previous weeks.
So let’s see the classification of the most anticipated games according to the Famitsu survey, with the update released in the last few hours:
- [NSW] Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – 996 votes
- 2. [PS5] Final Fantasy XVI – 885 votes
- 3. [NSW] Pikmin 4 – 509 votes
- 4. [PS5] Street Fighter 6 – 504 votes
- 5. [PS5] Final Fantasy VII Rebirth – 419 votes
- 6. [PS5] Like a Dragon 8 – 207 votes
- 7. [PS5] Pragmata – 196 votes
- 8. [NSW] Atelier Marie Remake – 188 votes
- 9. [NSW] Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection – 180 votes
- 10. [NSW] Ys X – 172 votes
- 11. [PS4] Like a Dragon 8 – 170 votes
- 12. [PS5] Tekken 8 – 159 votes
- 13. [NSW] Ushiro – 120 votes
- 14. [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawattru! – 119 votes
- 15. [PS5] Diablo IV – 117 votes
- 16. [NSW] Master Detective Archives: Rain Code – 111 votes
- 17. [NSW] Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster – 98 votes
- 18. [PS4] Granblue Fantasy Relink – 95 votes
- 19. [PS5] Ys X – 93 votes
- 20. [PS5] Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name – 92 votes
- 21. [PS4] Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name – 90 votes
- 22. [NSW] Suikoden I & II HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars – 85 votes
- 23. [PS4] Ys X – 80 votes
- 24. [NSW] Natsu-Mon! 20th Century Summer Vacation – 90 votes
- 25. [NSW] Professor Layton and the New World of Steam – 67 votes
- 26. [PS5] Granblue Fantasy Relink – 66 votes
- 27. [PS4] Street Fighter 6 – 64 votes
- 28. [PS4] Atelier Marie Remake – 53 votes
- 29. [NSW] Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai – 51 votes
- 30. [NSW] Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time – 50 votes
We reiterate that this is a rather small sample, referring only to the readers of Famitsu magazine, but given its importance, it is probable that the results still reflect the general sentiment of theJapanese users.
A couple of weeks ago, perhaps still under the effect of the presentation of the dedicated State of Play, Final Fantasy 16 had conquered the top of the ranking, but with the approach of the launch The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is back firmly in possession of the first position. Meanwhile, install sizes on Nintendo Switch were revealed yesterday.
