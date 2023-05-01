Continue the fight at the top between The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Final Fantasy 16 as most awaited game by the Japanese public of Famitsuwith the most recent ranking showing Nintendo gaming back at the top, retaking the position it held for most of the previous weeks.

So let’s see the classification of the most anticipated games according to the Famitsu survey, with the update released in the last few hours:

[NSW] Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – 996 votes 2. [PS5] Final Fantasy XVI – 885 votes 3. [NSW] Pikmin 4 – 509 votes 4. [PS5] Street Fighter 6 – 504 votes 5. [PS5] Final Fantasy VII Rebirth – 419 votes 6. [PS5] Like a Dragon 8 – 207 votes 7. [PS5] Pragmata – 196 votes 8. [NSW] Atelier Marie Remake – 188 votes 9. [NSW] Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection – 180 votes 10. [NSW] Ys X – 172 votes 11. [PS4] Like a Dragon 8 – 170 votes 12. [PS5] Tekken 8 – 159 votes 13. [NSW] Ushiro – 120 votes 14. [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawattru! – 119 votes 15. [PS5] Diablo IV – 117 votes 16. [NSW] Master Detective Archives: Rain Code – 111 votes 17. [NSW] Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster – 98 votes 18. [PS4] Granblue Fantasy Relink – 95 votes 19. [PS5] Ys X – 93 votes 20. [PS5] Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name – 92 votes 21. [PS4] Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name – 90 votes 22. [NSW] Suikoden I & II HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars – 85 votes 23. [PS4] Ys X – 80 votes 24. [NSW] Natsu-Mon! 20th Century Summer Vacation – 90 votes 25. [NSW] Professor Layton and the New World of Steam – 67 votes 26. [PS5] Granblue Fantasy Relink – 66 votes 27. [PS4] Street Fighter 6 – 64 votes 28. [PS4] Atelier Marie Remake – 53 votes 29. [NSW] Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai – 51 votes 30. [NSW] Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time – 50 votes

We reiterate that this is a rather small sample, referring only to the readers of Famitsu magazine, but given its importance, it is probable that the results still reflect the general sentiment of theJapanese users.

A couple of weeks ago, perhaps still under the effect of the presentation of the dedicated State of Play, Final Fantasy 16 had conquered the top of the ranking, but with the approach of the launch The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is back firmly in possession of the first position. Meanwhile, install sizes on Nintendo Switch were revealed yesterday.