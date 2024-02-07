Like every week, new ones are available Famitsu reviews, the well-known Japanese newspaper. At this time there are three well-known games in the review list and the votes are more than positive:
- Granblue Fantasy: Relink (PS5, PS4) – 9/9/9/9 [36/40]
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – 8/9/8/8 [33/40]
- Tekken 8 (PS5, Xbox Series) – 9/9/9/9 [36/40]
Recall that Famitsu uses a four review structure made by four different people. Each reviewer assigns a rating from one to ten. The individual evaluations finally add up to a final value in fortieths. Getting 40/40 is not easy and, in fact, only recently was the 30th 40/40 awarded in the magazine's history.
Votes of the week
As mentioned, this is a very positive week for Famitsu, which has given everyone very high marks. The “worst” in this round is Prince of Persia The Lost Crown which gets three eights and a nine.
On the other hand, Tekken 8 and Granblue Fantasy: Relink are tied, obtaining four 9/10s each for a total score of 36/40. These are excellent results for quality games.
What do you think of these votes?
