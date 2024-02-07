Like every week, new ones are available Famitsu reviews, the well-known Japanese newspaper. At this time there are three well-known games in the review list and the votes are more than positive:

Granblue Fantasy: Relink (PS5, PS4) – 9/9/9/9 [36/40]

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – 8/9/8/8 [33/40]

Tekken 8 (PS5, Xbox Series) – 9/9/9/9 [36/40]

Recall that Famitsu uses a four review structure made by four different people. Each reviewer assigns a rating from one to ten. The individual evaluations finally add up to a final value in fortieths. Getting 40/40 is not easy and, in fact, only recently was the 30th 40/40 awarded in the magazine's history.