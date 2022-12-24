In the latest issue of Famitsu, to be released on December 27, 2022, as every year, the ranking of the top 20 games based on the votes cast by Japanese developers and celebrities. In first place we find Elden Ring, followed by Splatoon 3 and God of War Ragnarok. Here are the complete top 20:

Elden Ring Splatoon 3 God of War Ragnarok Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Stray Cult of the Lamb Tactics Ogre: Reborn Vampire Survivors Pokemon Legends: Arceus Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Encryption Gran Turismo 7 Horizon Forbidden West Needy Streamer Overload Genshin Impact Dragon Quest X Offline Uma Musume Pretty Derby Kirby and the Forgotten Land Apex Legends Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

The ranking drawn up by developers and famous personalities from the Japanese gaming world is very different from those of the actual sales in the Rising Sun. For example Elden Ring is in first place, while Splatoon 3 is only second, while the lowest step of the podium is won by the “gaijin” God of War: Ragnarok. Other western productions such as Stray, Vampire Survivors, Horizon Forbidden West, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 are also included in the ranking. In any case, the votes were not limited exclusively to the games released this year, which explains, for example, the inclusion by Uma Musume Pretty Derby, released in 2021.