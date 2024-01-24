With the arrival of a new week, the new ratings from the Japanese newspaper are also available Famitsu, who however had very little to do this round. We can in fact see that the votes of the seventh are only two (multiplied by four as always).
- The Enigma Machine (PS5, PS4, Switch) – 7/6/6/6 [25/40]
- Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island (Switch) – 9/9/10/10 [38/40]
Let's remember that Famitsu realizes four reviews with four people several that assign a score of one to ten. The sum of the individual votes thus creates a judgment out of fortieths. Only rarely, in any case, are the individual votes very different from each other.
Famitsu, details on the games reviewed
The Enigma Machine is an old horror and sci-fi puzzle game, published in the West since 2018 on Steam, while the Nintendo Switch version dates back to early 2022. On Steam, the game has few reviews (159) but with a very positive response (91%). Famitsu, however, considered the game not worthy of attention.
Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island instead it seems to be the masterpiece of the week, with a very high rating that boasts two 10/10s. It is a roguelite dungeon crawler role-playing game, arriving in Italy on February 27, 2024. You can find it on Amazon Italy below, with the usual reservation at a guaranteed minimum price.
Tell us, what do you think of the two games of the week?
