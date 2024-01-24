With the arrival of a new week, the new ratings from the Japanese newspaper are also available Famitsu, who however had very little to do this round. We can in fact see that the votes of the seventh are only two (multiplied by four as always).

The Enigma Machine (PS5, PS4, Switch) – 7/6/6/6 [25/40]

Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island (Switch) – 9/9/10/10 [38/40]

Let's remember that Famitsu realizes four reviews with four people several that assign a score of one to ten. The sum of the individual votes thus creates a judgment out of fortieths. Only rarely, in any case, are the individual votes very different from each other.