This week’s issue of Weekly Famitsu features three reviews of Japanese titles, among which we find STAR OCEAN THE DIVINE FORCEalready available worldwide on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PCas well as HARVESTELLAnext coming November 4th only on Nintendo Switch and PC.

The tri-ACE JRPG launched on 27 October earns a score of 35 out of 40: three out of four editors gave it a score of 9 out of 10, while the last one an 8 out of 10. On the other hand, HARVESTELLA takes home only one 31 out of 40: three 8s and a 7 from the Famitsu editorial team.

The latest reviewed title is Hakoniwa Bokujou Hitsuji Mura for Nintendo Switch, which gets a score of 25 out of 40 (7/6/6/6).

Source: Weekly Famitsu Street Gematsu