This week’s issue of Weekly Famitsu features reviews of some highly anticipated Japanese titles releasing this month. The first of them is Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Keywhich gets a score of 34 out of 40, or two 8s and two 9s from the four editors of the magazine. According to the review, the main campaign lasts around 30 hours, while it takes 60 hours to complete the side content as well.

The second title is Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demonwhich gets a score of 32 out of 40which is an 8 from each of the editors.

Then follows Gal Guardians: Demon Purgewhich gets a 28 out of 40 (7/7/8/6), finally SD Shin Kamen Rider Rumble gets 29 out of 40 (7/7/7/8).

