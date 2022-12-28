As usual for each year, Famitsu also published for the end of this year the ambitions of Japanese developers for the coming year.

The editors of the well-known magazine’s website interviewed 141 developers, some of whom provided small previews of what we will see during the 2023. Below you will find a brief summary.

Art Play

Shutaro Iida

“We are currently still working on the content of Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, but we are working hard every day to be able to make a big announcement in 2023.”

Koji Igarashi

“I would like to finish work on the remaining content of Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night. And that will take us to the next step.”

Idea Factory

Naoto Tominaga

“In 2023, I will do my best to feature familiar works that incorporate new elements, as well as new titles that will wow you.”

“I’m working on several new titles. Please look forward to their announcements.”

Hikaru Yasui

“In 2022 we were able to release the long awaited RPG Neptunia: Sisters vs. Sisters, with its improved game systems and advanced 3D graphics. In 2023, we are working hard to offer fans an even more “evolved” game.

“I would like to make 2023 a year of further ‘evolution’ for the Neptunia series. There should be some new developments this year, so look forward to them.”

Akatsuki Games

Hiroaki Iwano

“In 2023, we will be announcing new titles soon enough, so I am determined to do whatever it takes to grow our fan base before they are released!”

“We have been quietly working on game production for the last few years, but in 2023 we should be able to make various announcements!”

Shuhei Yamaguchi

“We should be able to debut the major titles and initiatives we’ve been working on this year. While companies from other countries are making strides in the mobile gaming market, we will create something that can’t be beat!”

AQUA PLUS

Naoya Shimokawa

“In 2022, with the release of a game in development and an anime broadcast on TV, we were able to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Utawarerumono together, thanks to the fans who have always supported us. In 2023 I plan to take a short rest and gather new energy for our next title. As you’ve come to expect from our company, we hope to continue to take on new challenges in the future, so we look forward to it!”

Acquire

Takuma Endo

“I hope we can get an important game ready for release as we head towards our turning point, the 30th anniversary. I will spend some time creating an epic game. As for Acquire as a company, we hope to be able to offer our games digitally worldwide in the future.”

“A small-scale game that I was personally working on has been pushed onto the development line. I hope to be able to show something around next spring, so please look forward to it.”

ATLUS

Shinjiro Takada

“The Shin Megami Tensei series celebrated its 30th anniversary in October 2022 thanks to the long-standing support of its many fans! Shin Megami Tensei V has reached one million copies sold worldwide and has attracted a lot of attention both in Japan and abroad. In 2023, which will be the 31st anniversary, I hope I can give something back to the fans as a thank you.”

Izanagi Games

Shinsuke Umeda

“We should be able to announce two new projects by the end of the year. We also plan to release the Switch version of DYSCHRONIA: Chronos Alternate produced with MyDearest this year.”

SN extension

Yasuyuki Oda

“In addition to the updates to THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV, the staff is working in unison on the development of the new Fatal Fury and many other titles. Please expect great things from SNK in the future.”

Nobuyuki Kuroki

“While we haven’t shared much information about Fatal Fury yet, development is progressing well, so we can’t wait to show it to you.”

Kazuhiro Fujishige

“This year will mark the beginning of the development of a new IP that carries with it the grand vision of ‘creating an AAA Japanese title’. We are becoming a studio where the strengths of our teams drawn from our diverse talent pool will be on full display!”

Onion Games

“I am progressing smoothly with my new RPG. I take care of my health, and at the same time I pour all my energy into it. It’s been over a year since I started working on it, so it can be scary at times, but I’m still taking it one step at a time. In 2023 I hope to complete the game and exhibit it at BitSummit, Tokyo Game Show and Digital Games Expo.”

Kazuyuki Kurashima

“I hope to be able to announce various things in 2023.”

CAPCOM

Hideaki Itsuno

“I’m currently immersed in the production of Dragon’s Dogma 2, so much that I’m losing the sense of what season it is. Things are progressing well, so I hope to continue our development progress so that we can share an update with you as soon as possible.”

Ryozo Tsujimoto

Things to watch out for in 2023: Tokyo Game Show.

Takuro Hiraoka

“We will release new information about EXOPRIMAL next spring, so please look forward to it!”

Grasshopper Manufacture

Goichi Suda

Keyword for 2023: Public domain.

“Grasshopper Manufacture will celebrate its 25th anniversary. We will continue to move forward quickly.”

“We are diligently developing new titles.”

Granzella

Kazuma Kujo

“Although I haven’t been able to announce any new developments on Manga Ka Keru in 2022, I hope to announce something new for this title in 2023. A new Disaster Report will definitely be announced in 2023 as well. I can.”

KOEI TECMO GAMES

Yukinori Ito

“We plan to release several new titles under the Kou Shibusawa brand in 2023. We will also be updating our mobile games, so look forward to it!”

Mei Erikawa

“In 2023 the La Corda d’Oro series will celebrate its 20th anniversary. We are currently looking into a project to please the fans! Ruby Party is also planning to start new challenges, so please put your expectations on us.”

Kenichi Ogasawara

“As the Nobunaga’s Ambition series reaches its turning point, the 40th anniversary, I would like to make preparations to make it an even more exciting celebration for fans!”

Yoichi Erikawa (Kou Shibusawa)

“We will celebrate the 40th anniversary of Nobunaga’s Ambition and thank the fans of the series in some way.”

“Our company has plans to release many major titles in 2023 and 2024, so we are working hard to make sure they are a success.”

Akihiro Suzuki

“While we weren’t able to share any information about future developments of the Dynasty Warriors series in 2023, we hope to be able to in 2023.”

Konami Digital Entertainment

Noriaki Okamura

Keyword for 2023: Long awaited.

“In addition to the educational edition of Momotaro Dentetsu announced last year, 2023 will be a year of many announcements! Stay tuned!”

COLOPL

Ryoji Tsunoda

“We are working hard on an unannounced title. We hope to be able to announce it during the warm season.”

cygames

Kenichiro Takaki

“This will be a year where we will be able to showcase and let you play the titles we have thoroughly prepared so far. Each team will continue their work, unhurriedly and with love, so look forward to our announcements and future releases!”

“Did you like Little Noah: Scion of Paradise? We look forward to showing you various surprises from our lineup, including a report on Project GAMM.”

CyberConnect2

Hiroshi Matsuyama

“We will announce new CyberConnect2-style developments and works that fans around the world will be able to enjoy, and not only in games, but also manga and anime.”

GPTRACK50

Hiroyuki Kobayashi

“The announcement of our next game is still far away, but we are developing a new intellectual property for an action game, so we hope to be able to show it as soon as possible.”

SQUARE ENIX

Tomoya Asano

“Compared to the turbulent 2022, which saw the release of TRIANGLE STRATEGY, LIVE A LIVE and VARIOUS DAYLIFE, the announcement of OCTOPATH TRAVELER II and the 10th anniversary of BRAVELY DEFAULT, 2023 appears to be a year of preparation. Thorough preparation.”

Yoshinori Kitase

“As FINAL FANTASY VII 25th Anniversary continues to inspire excitement with its seven campaigns, I hope to be able to provide an update on FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH when the time is right. Please look forward to it!”

SAW

Takashi Iizuka

“Last year was the most important in Sonic history, taking into account the release of the second film, the new titles Sonic Origins and Sonic Frontiers and the Netflix anime, Sonic Prime. We are preparing a second wave to keep fans happy and keep the momentum going throughout 2023. We have already announced additional content for Sonic Frontiers, but there is much more to it than that, so please put your trust in us.”

Ryosuke Horii

“It will be a busy year in which many titles will be released under the revamped Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, so first of all I would like to produce results with solid works that make people say, ‘The restructuring and generational handover was a success!’ ”

Nippon Ichi Software

Yu Mizokami

“I designed a super stylish game. It’s a topic I don’t know much about, so I’m currently studying it while working on development. I hope to be able to announce it these days next year. The theme is the joy of life.”

FuRyu

Fuyuki Hayashi

“A new title will be released in 2023.”

Bokeh Game Studio

Keiichiro Toyama

“Production on Bokeh Game Studio’s first title, Slitterhead, is nearing its peak.”

Marvelous!

Kenichiro Tsukuda

“In 2023 we will publish several titles that we have worked on with some developers. We look forward to making this a year of constant new commitments and challenges for the company.”

“There are several titles I’m working on, but I wonder if I’ll be able to announce them to the world soon. It’s a vague statement, but we’re constantly making great games. Please look forward to them!”

MISTWALKER

Hironobu Sakaguchi

“I thought I was going to retire (laughs), but I decided to give it another go…”

“I will never stop playing FINAL FANTASY XIV. Meet me in Eorzea. I also started writing the script for a new title yet to be announced. It will be a dark fantasy.”

LEVEL-5

Akihiro Hino

“LEVEL-5 will be celebrating its 25th anniversary. In 2022, I feel I have personally put my heart and soul into Megaton Musashi, but we will be announcing many new titles in 2023, so I hope to make an even bigger impact as a company. I will do my best with the mentality of ‘Making our presence known in the future’.”

LEVEL-5 concept

Keiji Inafune

“Even though it hasn’t been announced yet, I’m making an interesting game. It will be a fun title that I will be able to play with my children and grandchildren”.

Source: Famitsu Street Gematsu