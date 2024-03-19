The review ratings for the 1,842 issue of have been revealed Famitsuwhich also include the first international ratings of Rise of the Ronin And Princess Peach! Showtimewhich would seem to have convinced the editors of the Japanese magazine.

Rise of the Ronin achieved notable 37 out of 40made up of three 9s and a 10 (for those who don't know, Famitsu reviews are created by groups of four reviewers), the highest rating of this month's issue.

Less enthusiastic, but still excellent, were the ratings for Princess Peach: Showtime, which received an overall rating of 33 out of 40made up of three 8s and a 9. We remind you that both will arrive in stores on March 22, 2024, the first exclusively for PS5 and the second for Nintendo Switch.

Outcast: A New Beginning also did well, winning a 31 out of 40 with three 8s and a 7, which is proportionately in line with the opinions of the rest of the international press.