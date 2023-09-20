This week’s issue of Weekly Famitsu presents some highly anticipated reviews of upcoming Japanese titles of the caliber of Fate/Samurai Remnant, Ys X: Nordics And Infinity Strash – DRAGON QUEST: The Adventure of Dai. But let’s see together what scores they obtained from the four editors responsible for evaluating them.

Fate/Samurai Remnant (PS5, PS4, Switch) – 9/9/9/9 [36/40]

The main campaign takes 50 hours to complete, 100 hours for all secondary content.

(PS5, PS4, Switch) – 9/9/9/9 [36/40] The main campaign takes 50 hours to complete, 100 hours for all secondary content. Infinity Strash – DRAGON QUEST: The Adventure of Dai (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Switch) – 8/8/7/8 [31/40]

(PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Switch) – 8/8/7/8 [31/40] Remnant II (PS5, Xbox Series) – 8/8/7/8 [31/40]

(PS5, Xbox Series) – 8/8/7/8 [31/40] Rose & Camellia Collection (Switch) – 6/8/8/8 [30/40]

(Switch) – 6/8/8/8 [30/40] Sea of ​​Stars (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – 9/8/9/7 [33/40]

(PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – 9/8/9/7 [33/40] Ys X: Nordics (PS5, PS4, Switch) – 8/8/9/8 [33/40]

The main campaign lasts 40 hours.

A great achievement for the team Omega Force for their collaboration with TYPE-MOON and with the famous franchise of You doa little less for Infinity StrashWhile Ys X: Nordics gets the same score as Sea of ​​Stars.

Source: Weekly Famitsu Street Gematsu