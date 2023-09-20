This week’s issue of Weekly Famitsu presents some highly anticipated reviews of upcoming Japanese titles of the caliber of Fate/Samurai Remnant, Ys X: Nordics And Infinity Strash – DRAGON QUEST: The Adventure of Dai. But let’s see together what scores they obtained from the four editors responsible for evaluating them.
- Fate/Samurai Remnant (PS5, PS4, Switch) – 9/9/9/9 [36/40]
The main campaign takes 50 hours to complete, 100 hours for all secondary content.
- Infinity Strash – DRAGON QUEST: The Adventure of Dai (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Switch) – 8/8/7/8 [31/40]
- Remnant II (PS5, Xbox Series) – 8/8/7/8 [31/40]
- Rose & Camellia Collection (Switch) – 6/8/8/8 [30/40]
- Sea of Stars (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – 9/8/9/7 [33/40]
- Ys X: Nordics (PS5, PS4, Switch) – 8/8/9/8 [33/40]
The main campaign lasts 40 hours.
A great achievement for the team Omega Force for their collaboration with TYPE-MOON and with the famous franchise of You doa little less for Infinity StrashWhile Ys X: Nordics gets the same score as Sea of Stars.
Source: Weekly Famitsu Street Gematsu
#Famitsu #reviews #FateSamurai #Remnant #Infinity #Strash
Leave a Reply