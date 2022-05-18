THE votes expressed by the Japanese magazine Famitsu this week they are not particularly interesting. Taken from issue 1746, they include only a handful of titles, all more or less good, but without excellence. The lowest grade is that of Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach, which brings home only a 30/40, a fair judgment by the standards of the Japanese magazine. However, let’s see the complete list of reviews, with relative judgments:

THE more interesting games of the month are Yurukill: The Calumniation Games, a classic shooter mixed with a visual novel, and Radiant Tale, a pure visual novel. Both took home a 32/40.

Before leaving, we remind you that Famitsu expresses the votes out of fortieth, as the result of the sum of the judgments of four editors.