The famous Japanese newspaper Famitsu has published new reviews like every week, through these we see that – although it is not the highest rating of this edition – Call of Duty Modern Warfare III was received more than positively. But let’s first look at the available votes:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One) – 8/7/8/9 [32/40]

Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince (Switch) – 9/9/9/9 [36/40]

Otogi Katsugeki Mameda no Bakeru: Oracle Saitarou no Sainan!! (Switch) – 7/7/8/7 [29/40]

Rasen Reijoh Spiral Ojosama: Chohatsu no Makina (Switch) – 6/7/7/6 [26/40]

As you can see, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 got a 32 out of 40, which can be considered an 8 out of 10. Activision’s shooter instead has a very low average on Metacritic, where it has a 56/100 on PS5 (66 reviews), a 58/100 on PC (31 reviews) and a 60/ 100 on Xbox Series (21 reviews). The public also deeply criticized the game, bringing it to a 1.8/10 with 1,483 votes.

Recall that Famitsu uses a four review system: four people write a review out of tenths and the votes are added, for a maximum of 40 points.