There is little to do, Final Fantasy 16 does not fall off the top of the league table most anticipated games by the readers of the Japanese magazine FamitsuBayonetta 3 has a large margin on second place, while Splatoon 3, third, could overtake.

[PS5] Final Fantasy 16 – 689 votes [NSW] Bayonetta 3 – 546 votes [NSW] Splatoon 3 – 530 votes [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 – 514 votes [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles 3 – 472 votes [NSW] Dragon Quest X Offline – 451 votes [NSW] Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak – 413 votes [NSW] Live A Live – 325 votes [NSW] Pokémon Scarlet and Violet – 313 votes [PS5] Pragmata – 281 votes

It is once again interesting to note that, beyond the aforementioned Final Fantasy 16, whose release in 2022 appears unlikely, there is the only Pragmatic to avoid yet another monopoly of Nintendo Switch on the top 10.

As we said, apart from the first position, with its large margin, we are faced with a potentially dynamic ranking, in which many positions could change also on the basis of any announcements, especially in the coming weeks.

According to some sources, a new Nintendo Direct is imminent and the thing has been reiterated in the past few hours, despite the official news on the release dates of Splatoon 3 and Xenoblade Chronicles 3.