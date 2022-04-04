Like every week, the Japanese newspaper Famitsu has published the ranking of the most anticipated games from its readers. In the first place we find once again Final Fantasy 16 despite having disappeared from the radar for months now, followed by Bayonetta 3 and Splatoon 3.

Here are the 10 most anticipated games by Famitsu readers:

[PS5] Final Fantasy XVI – 784 votes [NSW] Bayonetta 3 – 591 votes [NSW] Splatoon 3 – 557 votes [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 – 532 votes [NSW] Dragon Quest X Offline – 482 votes [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles 3 – 385 votes [NSW] Live A Live – 334 votes [PS5] Pragmata – 318 votes [NSW] Ushiro – 270 votes [NSW] Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak – 254 votes

As we can see Final Fantasy 16 is still the most desired game by the readers of the Japanese newspaper with a considerable detachment from the competitors in terms of votes. Bayonetta 3 and Splatoon 3 close the podium, with The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 in fourth place, which has recently been postponed.

Note that in the ranking eight out of ten positions are for games coming to Nintendo Switch, yet another demonstration of the popularity of the console of the great N in the motherland. The remaining two are for PS5 titles, namely the aforementioned Final Fanasy 16 and Pragmata, the new Capcom IP.