With a little delay compared to the other awards, the winners of the awards were announced Famitsu Dengeki Awards 2022the event in which the two Japanese magazines decree the best games of the year. Elden Ring won yet another award as game of the year and also ones like “Best Graphics” and “Most Valuable Creator” (awarded to FromSoftware).
Below is the list of winners:
Game of the Year
- Elden Ring
- Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak
- Pokémon legends Arceus
- Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
- Splatoon 3
Most Valuable Creator
- FromSoftware
- Game Freaks
- Naoki Yoshida
- Splatoon 3 Development Team
- Wright Flyer Studios × Key Heaven Burns Red Development Team
Best Scenery
- Heaven Burns Red
- Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Best Graphics
- Elden Ring
- God of War: Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
Best Music
- Heaven Burns Red
- Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Best Actor
- Aqua Minato / Aquarium
- Gackt (Genesis) / Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion
- Nobu Chidori / Super Noda Game World
Best Voice Actor
- Kenichi Suzumura (Zack) / Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion
- Minami Tsuda (Mio) / Xenoblade Chronicles 3
- Tomori Kusunoki (Ruka Kayamori) / Heaven Burns Red
Best Character
- Arven / Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
- Kirby / Kirby and the Forgotten Land
- Ruka Kayamori / Heaven Burns Red
Best Online Game
- Final Fantasy XIII
- Genshin Impact
- Splatoon 3
Best Action Game
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land
- Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak
- Splatoon 3
Best Action-Adventure Game
- God of War: Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Sonic Frontiers
Best Adventure Game
- AI: The Somnium Files – nirvanA Initiative
- Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate
- The Centennial Case: A Shijima Story
Best RPGs
- Elden Ring
- Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Best Apps
- Goddess of Victory: Nikke
- Heaven Burns Red
- Uma Musume Pretty Derby
Best Indie Game
- Needy Streamer Overload
- Stray
- Vampire Survivors
Best Rookie Game
- Elden Ring
- Heaven Burns Red
- Stray
Best Esports Game
- Apex Legends
- Street Fighter V
- Valorants
Best VTuber
- Hyakumantenbara Salome
- Oozora Subaru
- Usada Pekora
Best Streamers
Best Horror Game
- Spirit Hunter: Death Mark II
- The Quarry
- Yomawari: Lost in the Dark
2023 Most Anticipated
- Armored Core VI
- Final Fantasy XVI
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Famitsu/Dengeki Special Award
Magical Lovely Award
As you can see, the winners are practically all Japanese games, developers, actors and voice actors, which is not surprising considering that the event was organized by two Japanese magazines.
In addition to Elden Ring, the productions for Nintendo Switch have also won a good number of awards. For example Pokémon Scarlet and Violet won in the “Best Scenario” category, while Splatoon 3 won in the best action category. Heaven Burns Red also did well, winning three awards (Best Rookie Game, Best Music, Best App and Best Voice Actor). It is a free-to-play turn-based RPG for PC and mobile devices that is basically unknown in the West as it is currently only available in the motherland.
