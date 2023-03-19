With a little delay compared to the other awards, the winners of the awards were announced Famitsu Dengeki Awards 2022the event in which the two Japanese magazines decree the best games of the year. Elden Ring won yet another award as game of the year and also ones like “Best Graphics” and “Most Valuable Creator” (awarded to FromSoftware).

Below is the list of winners:

Game of the Year

Elden Ring

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Pokémon legends Arceus

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Splatoon 3

Most Valuable Creator

FromSoftware

Game Freaks

Naoki Yoshida

Splatoon 3 Development Team

Wright Flyer Studios × Key Heaven Burns Red Development Team

Best Scenery

Heaven Burns Red

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Best Graphics

Elden Ring

God of War: Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Best Music

Heaven Burns Red

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Best Actor

Aqua Minato / Aquarium

Gackt (Genesis) / Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion

Nobu Chidori / Super Noda Game World

Best Voice Actor

Kenichi Suzumura (Zack) / Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion

Minami Tsuda (Mio) / Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Tomori Kusunoki (Ruka Kayamori) / Heaven Burns Red

Best Character

Arven / Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Kirby / Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Ruka Kayamori / Heaven Burns Red

Best Online Game

Final Fantasy XIII

Genshin Impact

Splatoon 3

Best Action Game

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Splatoon 3

Best Action-Adventure Game

God of War: Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Sonic Frontiers

Best Adventure Game

AI: The Somnium Files – nirvanA Initiative

Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate

The Centennial Case: A Shijima Story

Best RPGs

Elden Ring

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Best Apps

Goddess of Victory: Nikke

Heaven Burns Red

Uma Musume Pretty Derby

Best Indie Game

Needy Streamer Overload

Stray

Vampire Survivors

Best Rookie Game

Elden Ring

Heaven Burns Red

Stray

Best Esports Game

Apex Legends

Street Fighter V

Valorants

Best VTuber

Hyakumantenbara Salome

Oozora Subaru

Usada Pekora

Best Streamers

Best Horror Game

Spirit Hunter: Death Mark II

The Quarry

Yomawari: Lost in the Dark

2023 Most Anticipated

Armored Core VI

Final Fantasy XVI

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Famitsu/Dengeki Special Award

Magical Lovely Award

As you can see, the winners are practically all Japanese games, developers, actors and voice actors, which is not surprising considering that the event was organized by two Japanese magazines.

In addition to Elden Ring, the productions for Nintendo Switch have also won a good number of awards. For example Pokémon Scarlet and Violet won in the “Best Scenario” category, while Splatoon 3 won in the best action category. Heaven Burns Red also did well, winning three awards (Best Rookie Game, Best Music, Best App and Best Voice Actor). It is a free-to-play turn-based RPG for PC and mobile devices that is basically unknown in the West as it is currently only available in the motherland.