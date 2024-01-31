Famitsu has published the new ones reviews of the week and among them there is also Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, which was awarded a 40/40. Here are all the games of the week:
- Harpoon Shooter! Nozomi (Switch) – 7/7/7/7 [28/40]
- The Inquisitor (PS5) – 8/7/6/7 [28/40]
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One) – 10/10/10/10 [40/40]
Remember that Famitsu manages reviews with one four-vote structure assigned by four different people. Marks out of tenths add up to a total of 40 points.
Harpoon Shooter! Nozomi is a horizontal scrolling shooter with pixel graphics, also available on Steam for a few months.
The Inquisitor is the action role-playing game arriving on February 8, 2024 that puts us in the shoes of a inquisitor in the service of Jesus who, in this story, did not die on the cross but came down and unleashed his vengeance on the unbelievers.
Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth and its perfect score
Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth scored a 40/40, which isn't a common occurrence for Famitsu. It is in fact the 30th game in the magazine's history to earn a perfect rating and only the second in the saga. The first and to date only game to score 40/40 was Yakuza 5 on PS3.
Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is the chapter of the saga with the highest average rating ever, so it is not at all strange that Famitsu also assigned a high rating, but the 40/40 is still a small event. You can read our review of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth here.
