Famitsu has published the new ones reviews of the week and among them there is also Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, which was awarded a 40/40. Here are all the games of the week:

Harpoon Shooter! Nozomi (Switch) – 7/7/7/7 [28/40]

The Inquisitor (PS5) – 8/7/6/7 [28/40]

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One) – 10/10/10/10 [40/40]

Remember that Famitsu manages reviews with one four-vote structure assigned by four different people. Marks out of tenths add up to a total of 40 points.

Harpoon Shooter! Nozomi is a horizontal scrolling shooter with pixel graphics, also available on Steam for a few months.

The Inquisitor is the action role-playing game arriving on February 8, 2024 that puts us in the shoes of a inquisitor in the service of Jesus who, in this story, did not die on the cross but came down and unleashed his vengeance on the unbelievers.