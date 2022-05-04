Wednesday, May 4, 2022
Famine UN: About 40 million more people faced acute hunger last year

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 4, 2022
in World Europe
The most severe food shortages are in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Yemen and Afghanistan.

Acute the number of people suffering from hunger rose by about 40 million globally last year, the UN reports.

The number of people experiencing acute hunger rose to an estimated 193 million as conflicts, climate change and economic crises destroyed or weakened livelihoods.

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) also said that the most severe food shortages in the 53 countries affected are the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Yemen and Afghanistan.

The number of people living with acute hunger has risen steadily since the first report was published in 2016 by the FAO, the World Food Program and the EU.

Although the report now published does not yet take into account Ukraine’s conflict this year, the FAO noted that the war in Ukraine is having the most devastating effects on countries in the food crisis and on the brink of famine.

Ukraine and Russia are important exporters of agricultural products and fertilizers.

Abdullahi Gorane is holding his little son’s hand in a hospital in Gode, Ethiopia, on April 5th. The boy is being treated for malnutrition. Picture: Eduardo Soteras / AFP

