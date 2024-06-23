Famine threatens Gaza when even 1,200 truckloads of aid cannot arrive

Extremist groups disrupt food shipments on the Israeli side and fighting and increasing crime in the Gaza Strip.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. The contents of up to 1,200 aid trucks are stuck at the Gaza border, Israel says. Extreme right-wing fanatics are disrupting transport on the Israeli side, states, for example, the United States On the Gaza side, the fighting and the crime that has increased with the chaos make it difficult for aid to arrive

Even The contents of 1,200 aid trucks, food and medical aid, are stuck without getting there to help the civilians of Gaza.

This is the opinion of the spokesman of the Cogat agency, which operates under the Israeli Ministry of Defense Shimon Freeman for the media, for example the BBC and according to the news agency AFP.

Israel announced that it would hold a pause in the fire on a key route to allow food deliveries to Gaza, population 2.4 million, but this has not been enough help.

The UN has again warned of famine.

Freeman accused the UN of not organizing enough manpower to distribute the massive amount of aid.

However, the first problem for transportation may come already on the Israeli side, because extreme right-wing fanatics are disrupting transportation.

The United States condemned the disruption of transportation by an Israeli extremist organization this week.

The extremes also have supporters in the Israeli government.

The Treasury minister Bezalel Smotrich has been critical of helping Gaza’s civilians because, according to him, the extremist organization Hamas that controls Gaza is also getting stronger.

Smotrich defends the full-scale occupation of Gaza and the establishment of Israeli military rule in the area.

of Israel the Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the goal is to destroy Hamas’ military and administrative capabilities. However, Netanyahu has not been interested in creating alternative administrative structures for the Gaza Strip at the same time.

The result, quite expectedly, has been an increase in chaos and an increase in crime.

If the Aid Transports can survive the harassment of the extreme right on the Israeli side, the danger on the Gaza side is robberies by armed forces. They also endanger the safety of aid workers, the UN Office for Humanitarian Aid announced late Friday.

According to the BBC, it is unclear to what extent the robbers are connected to Hamas or the clans of the Gaza Strip. Some of the robberies may be committed by independent criminal organizations born out of chaos.

Some robberies are simply done out of desperation and hunger.

“Our mother is in chaos. We don’t get aid vouchers anymore, so when help comes, we loot it,” a man named Hassan told the BBC.

A UN official told the BBC that, for example, 75 percent of last Tuesday’s aid shipments were looted.

UN has not been able to deliver any aid to civilians through the Kerem Shalom border post since Tuesday, AFP says.

Even Egypt no longer allows aid through this border post, because it does not consider the route safe.

According to the BBC, UN transports to Gaza decreased by 42 percent in May due to Israeli attacks. The number has dropped even further this month.

A Palestinian child received food aid in Khan Younis, Gaza, on June 19.

Israel launched its biggest military operation in years after Hamas, which rules Gaza, which is under siege by Israel and Egypt, and other Gazan extremist groups launched a bloody surprise attack on Israel on October 7, killing at least 1,170 people and taking about 250 hostages.

Israel responded massively and has repeatedly struck areas full of civilians as well.

Secretary General of the UN António Guterres told in May already mourning the deaths of more than 36,000 Palestinians and around 1,500 Israelis in “relentless violence”.

A cease-fire would enable more effective aid to civilians.

However, the cease-fire plan advocated by the United States and the UN Security Council has not stopped the fighting.