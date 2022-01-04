People gather in temple to celebrate the arrival of New Year, January 1, in Beijing, China| Photo: EFE/EPA/WU HONG

China’s Covid zero policy has caused frustration and hardship for the 13 million residents of Xi’an City, who have been under lockdown since December 23 last.

The containment is the biggest and toughest in China since restrictions were imposed on Wuhan, a city of 11 million people, in early 2020 after the discovery of the new coronavirus.

According to reports on social media and the international press, Xi’an citizens are struggling to obtain basic items and already face food shortages, although authorities said they would provide groceries and health care for the city’s residents.

“I can’t leave the building and it’s getting harder and harder to buy food online,” a Xi’an resident said on the Weibo social network, as reported by the Associated Press (AP). Other residents have used the platform to complain that they cannot leave the house and get food and other basic necessities.

The new restrictions reinforced previous rules, which allowed citizens to leave their homes every other day to buy essential items, according to the AP. Travel to or from Xi’an has been suspended, with some exceptions.

A video showing guards assaulting a man who was trying to bring food to a residential building was widely shared and caused outrage among citizens. Agents apologized to the man, according to reports.

Last week, a live broadcast of a Xi’an government press conference was inundated with comments from residents who denounced authorities’ incompetence in dealing with the pandemic, prompting authorities to disable all broadcast comments on the networks. social, reported CNN.

State media reports that authorities are transporting tons of vegetables and other food from neighboring provinces to meet the needs of Xi’an residents during the confinement. Some residents receive free food packages, according to the same source.

Two high-ranking Communist Party officials were removed from their posts in Xi’an due to “insufficient rigor in preventing and controlling the outbreak” of Covid-19, state media reports.

All positive Covid-19 cases in Xi’an are being taken to hospitals for treatment and isolation.

On Tuesday, the Communist Party demanded that local authorities implement the restrictions in a “rigid and proper” manner.

“The various jobs that need to be done should just be reinforced,” said Liu Guozhong, the party’s director in Shaanxi Province. He said that no case should be ignored during mass testing in the provincial capital and that surveillance should ensure that citizens abide by the rules.

Last week, police in Jingxi, Guangxi Province, forced four people who allegedly violated lockdown rules to parade through the city streets with signs around their necks bearing their photos and names and wearing protective clothing.

The four men were convicted of illegally transporting people across the border. A local state-run newspaper reported that the public humiliation action was designed to curb “border crimes”, reported the The Guardian.

The practice had already been banned in the country, but it has resurfaced amid China’s Covid zero policy.

Without “Covid zero”

China’s Covid zero policy will fail, assesses the Eurasia Group, a global risk consultancy.

“The continued use of aggressive lockdowns to curb transmission will lead to further negative public reaction and disruption to the economy” in the country, says the group’s annual report, published on Monday (3).

The group’s analysis says that China will face the most transmissible variants of the coronavirus without the most effective vaccines and with a much smaller portion of the population that has had previous infections.

“China’s policy will fail to contain infections, will lead to larger outbreaks and require more severe lockdowns. That means greater economic disruption, less consumption and a more disaffected population, in conflict with the triumphalist narrative that ‘China has defeated Covid ‘ promoted by the state media,” says Grupo Eurasia.

Lockdown after 3 asymptomatic cases

Chinese authorities on Monday announced a lockdown in Yuzhou, a city of 1.2 million people in Henan province, after detecting three asymptomatic cases of Covid-19. All city residents will have to stay indoors and there will be surveillance at the entrance to residential communities. Rules vary by city regions.

All shops and leisure facilities were closed and only establishments offering essential services can function. Public transport has been suspended and cars are not allowed to circulate, with the exception of emergency vehicles.

Contagions

Shaanxi Province, whose capital is Xi’an, reported 92 cases of local transmission of Covid-19 on Sunday, 90 of them in Xi’an, according to official data. The number represents the majority of the 101 cases of the infection recorded across China on the same day.

As of Dec. 9, there have been 1,690 local transmissions of the coronavirus in the province, including 1,663 in Xi’an, local health officials said on Monday.

China has officially registered a total of 102,841 cases of Covid-19 and 4,636 deaths from the disease since the start of the pandemic.

Shaanxi province’s health commission has admitted that there have been failures to provide services to residents of the capital who are quarantined.