01:51 A Save the Children midwife gives 25-year-old Zarmina, five months pregnant, an antenatal checkup in Jawzjan province, northern Afghanistan, on Sunday, October 2, 2022. © Save the Children / AP

Nearly four million children, pregnant and lactating mothers will be malnourished by 2023. Winter has aggravated the situation, causing nearly half of the Afghan population to go hungry and hospitalizations of children almost doubling compared to 2022.