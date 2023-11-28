The Arabic-speaking spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Avichai Adraee, said on Monday (28) that the Bibas family, which includes baby Kfir, just 10 months old, taken to Gaza on the 7th of October, was transferred by Hamas to another Palestinian terrorist group inside Gaza.

Kfir was kidnapped from the community of Nir Oz along with his brother Ariel, aged 4, and his parents Yarden, 34, and Shiri, 32, when terrorists attacked the southern region of Israel, murdering at least 1,200 people, most of them civilians in their homes. and at a music festival, in addition to kidnapping around 240 people.

According to the IDF spokesperson, the family is currently detained in the city of Khan Younis, in southern Gaza. It was not clear exactly when the transfer occurred or which faction is holding the hostages in custody.

“Children and babies under one year of age who have not seen the light of day for more than fifty days are being held captive by Hamas, which treats some of them as loot and in some places has transferred them to other terrorist organizations in the Strip. Gaza,” said Adraee.

The majority of the October 7th hostages remain under the control of Hamas, however some victims were transferred to other militias, as was the case of Hanna Katzir and Yagil Yaakov, released in the first wave of hostages. They were being held by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist group, but were released as part of the temporary truce agreement reached between Israel and Hamas.

“We are currently living in times of great uncertainty. The realization that we will not receive the hug we so long for now leaves us speechless. We are happy for families united with their loved ones. We will not stop the fight for the return of our loved ones to Israel. Thank you everyone for your support,” family members of the hostages said in a statement.

Members of the Bibas family were some of the best-known hostages since the Hamas atrocities, with baby Kfir being the youngest among the captives, demonstrating the extent of the terrorists’ cruelty.

On the day of her capture, a video circulated of Shiri holding her children in her arms, with a look of terror on her face, while surrounded by terrorists. A video also circulated of her father with a wound and blood on his head, surrounded by terrorists.

A new group of 11 Israeli hostages, who also have French, German and Argentine nationality, were released this Monday (27), as confirmed by the Israeli government.

According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), the hostages were handed over by Hamas terrorists to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), which transferred them to Israeli territory across the Egyptian border. In total, 69 hostages have been released since the beginning of the truce, last Friday (24).