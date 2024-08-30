Family | Why is it so hard for us to talk? Eeva and Maria realized that they had also passed on the toxic habit to their own children

After a certain point, not speaking becomes a problem, says the expert.

Keeping quiet about things and being ashamed of them is a familiar phenomenon in many families. According to the expert, the background is the burden carried by Finns.

Qlet’s have a line on the page of the book. Eeva’s mother didn’t say anything, just pointed to the page meaningfully.

Eve did as she was told with her sister. They read the definition of menstruation in the encyclopedia.

This is how the mother of Eeva from Helsinki told her daughters about menstruation, without saying a word.

“I probably didn’t even fully understand what it said.”