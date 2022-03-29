Family | “Who will take care of your child?” Roosa Rusanen was asked when she returned from work on maternity leave

Finland has a very strong ideal of equality, but at the same time parenting is handled through well-gendered roles, says a recent Doctoral Research.

Enjoy now you can. It’s going so fast. Among other things, such comments to the people of Lahti Pink to Rusan was said when her firstborn was in infancy.

“I wonder what I have to enjoy now,” Rusanen says. The firstborn was very crying and hanging out as a baby, and Rusanen did not feel comfortable at home.

“I had a hard fire at work and a feeling all the time that I would like to develop my own skills, but at the same time I loved my child above all else,” Rusanen says.

Rusanen’s firstborn is already three years old and the family has since become a one-year-old pit.

When Roosa Rusanen and her wife Taisto Rusanen planning to add a family, it was clear to them that each would take equal responsibility for the care and upbringing of the child. It was important for both of them that they also take family leave in the same proportion.

For both children, Roosa Rusanen took family leave for the first half of the year and Taisto Rusanen for the second half of the year.

However, when he returned to work after his firstborn, he encountered much wonder from outsiders.

“You might be asked where you left your child or who cares for your child, as if he or she doesn’t have a father at all, or why I’ve had children because I don’t enjoy being at home with them,” says Roosa Rusanen. On the contrary, Taisto Rusanen’s decision to stay home to care for the children was praised.

“There was a contradiction in that. You won’t be told by your mother that it’s great that you stayed home, ”says Roosa Rusanen, who works as an volunteer expert in the NGO industry.

On the other hand, when he returns to work, he says that he also struggled with his own feelings.

“Even though no one said that, I might have thought to myself that I don’t love children enough,” he describes.

At the same time, however, he knew the solution was good and workable for their family.

Roosa Rusanen says that in the case of the family’s firstborn, she received surprising comments when she returned to work early, while her husband Taisto Rusanen’s solution was praised. When Toivo Rusanen from Kuopio was a baby, there were no more wonders.

Specially having a first child is a transition phase in which new parents come across a wide range of ideals and ideologies, says the dissertation researcher Mirjam Raudasoja From the University of Jyväskylä.

Ironworks looked at parenting resources and stressors in a recent survey of 479 mothers of children under one year of age. Previous research has shown that parenting requirements produce exhaustion.

“Finland has a very strong ideal of equality, but at the same time parenting is handled through well-gendered roles. For parents of young children, and especially mothers, these appear to be conflicting demands, ”says Raudasoja.

It also affects mothers ’ways of talking about parenting.

In their descriptions, and even in the same questionnaire response, the mothers who responded to the survey produced several different ways of perceiving motherhood. In most cases, the different perspectives were opposed in the responses and their relationship appeared tense.

“At the same time, it might have been emphasized that the children themselves are a source of resources and joy, but at the same time there was a lack of, for example, constant availability, ”says Raudasoja.

“Mothers of young children in particular seem to be challenging to balance these conflicting ideals.”

In his study, Raudasoja distinguished four ways of speaking about motherhood: the most modern ways of speaking that emphasize traditional roles and the most modern ways of speaking that emphasize equality and balance.

Traditional the gendered division of responsibilities was emphasized in the role-oriented way of speaking. There was a need for support from society for practical matters.

In a way of emphasizing equality, the roles of parents were seen as similar. Parenting, in turn, was described as one role among other life roles and responsibilities.

Intensive motherhood emphasis again based traditional roles and responsibilities, but on the other hand, attention was paid to, for example, emotional work, availability and nurturing a relationship of affection.

However, in addition to these, the researchers also identified an emphasis on balance and flexibilityn talkablean, where the application was made requirements and, if necessary, assistance. According to Raudasoja, this way of speaking is new.

“It was emphasized in this speech that the needs of all family members are equally important and that a balance is sought between them,” says Raudasoja.

Roosa Rusanen feels that the public debate on mothers’ employment, for example, is quite black and white.

“Either you are a housewife or a career mother toasting to work. In reality, the majority are in between and quite a few recognize themselves from these extremes, ”he estimates.

Although work is important to Roosa Rusanen and she feels comfortable in it, she now plans to work part-time in the spring when her husband returns to work and the pit starts to go to kindergarten.

“Our younger child is shy and alienated a lot. It can be difficult for her to start kindergarten and at least in the beginning I want to live for the children during this time, ”says Roosa Rusanen.

His superiors also encouraged him to switch to reduced working hours after Rusanen had expressed concerns about his own coping.

“My boss and I calculated that if I work part-time, I’ll have more time to take care of my own endurance.”

Roosa Rusanen estimates that although the Korona period has been difficult for some families, it has also brought with it the much-needed flexibility and improved the reconciliation of work and family in particular.

Previously, he spent four hours a day commuting. Now he works mostly away from home.

“Family life has also come to the fore when a coworker’s child may flash on the screen during a video conference,” says Roosa Rusanen.