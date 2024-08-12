Following the serious accident that occurred a few days ago in the city of Sao Paulo, Brazil, many people have shared their stories and testimonies of what happened.

In a video on social media, Fernando Morais says he boarded the flight with his wife and one-year-old son. According to what he says in the recording, they had been on the plane for about 30 minutes and it was not until they started calling the passengers’ roll that they noticed they had boarded the wrong flight.

From the moment they got on the plane, Morais felt like they were in the wrong place, as their seats were occupied. When he realized that the flight would go to another destination, the father immediately informed one of the flight attendants. “In fact, the flight attendant, Débora, her face never leaves my head, she helped us a lot there,” Morais said alongside his wife in the video.

He added that “the flight attendants Débora and Rubia, who passed away today, were with us all this time, in that process of waiting for the transport to arrive, they helped us with the suitcases, with Benício (the couple’s son). In fact, there is a video I made of Benício inside that plane.”

He also said that a toy car belonging to his son had been packed in the plane’s luggage and was lost after the accident. To close the video, Morais added a few words regarding the incident: “I also want to express my solidarity and condolences to all the family members because it was very sad.”

What happened on the ATR-72 plane?



According to O Globo, the Voepass aircraft was a twin-engine ATR-72 that crashed in the rural area of ​​the city of Vinhedo, in Sao Paulo. The flight started in the city of Cascabel and its destination was Guarulhos.

The plane had already been grounded twice this year due to structural damage, once in March and again in July. After the last failure, it was supposed to be completely airworthy.

Various videos circulating on social media managed to capture the exact moment in which the plane began to lose control and spin in the air until it fell to the ground in a rural area that fortunately was very sparsely populated.

Aerial view of the remains of a plane that crashed in Brazil. Photo:AFP Share

The damage left in the wake of the accident included the remains of the plane on some properties in the area, direct damage to the only house near the site and the fire that occurred after the explosion that occurred when it hit the ground.

The accident left no survivors, so the official death toll is 62 people, including passengers and crew. They are currently awaiting the review of the plane’s black box to verify what caused the aircraft to crash.

